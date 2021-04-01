Franklin police officer, wife arrested on charges of crimes against nature

ST. MARY PARISH - A Franklin Police Officer and his wife were arrested for their alleged connection to crimes against a juvenile, authorities say.

According to Sheriff Blaise Smith of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, Travis Williams has been arrested on charges of aggravated crimes against nature and his wife, Sherelle, was also arrested on accessory and obstruction charges.

Williams, 32 years of age, serves as a part-time/reserve officer with the Franklin Police Department.

Sheriff Smith says the couple was arrested on Thursday (March 31) night, around 9:10 p.m., after a lengthy investigation.

According to Smith, it was over a month ago when the Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from the Franklin area in reference to a possible crime against a juvenile victim.

After this initial complaint, which was made on February 9, a detective with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office was assigned to the case.

Once a thorough investigation was completed, warrants were obtained for the arrests of both Travis and Sherelle Williams.

The couple has been arrested, booked, and detained at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, with bail was set for Travis in the amount of $100,000, and for Sherelle in the amount of $50,000.

Authorities say Travis was arrested on a total of six counts of aggravated crimes against nature.



