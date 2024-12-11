Franklin Police looking for shooting suspect wanted for attempted murder

Image credit to Franklin Police Department

FRANKLIN - The Franklin Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted second degree murder after a shooting around Lee Charles Street Tuesday.

Cordell Johnson, Jr., is wanted for two counts of attempted second degree murder alongside two counts each of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, and illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.