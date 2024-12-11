50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Franklin Police looking for shooting suspect wanted for attempted murder

1 hour 14 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, December 11 2024 Dec 11, 2024 December 11, 2024 4:28 PM December 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image credit to Franklin Police Department

FRANKLIN - The Franklin Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted second degree murder after a shooting around Lee Charles Street Tuesday.

Cordell Johnson, Jr., is wanted for two counts of attempted second degree murder alongside two counts each of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, and illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Trending News

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days