90°
Latest Weather Blog
Franklin man struck, killed by freight truck in Iberia Parish
NEW IBERIA — A Franklin man died after a two-car crash in Iberia Parish.
Louisiana State Police said that 21-year-old Anthony Rogers was driving along C. Romero Road on Monday around 6 a.m. when he was struck by a freight truck driving along La. 329.
Troopers said that Rogers, who was driving a pickup truck, did not yield to a stop sign at the intersection of the two roads when the two vehicles collided.
Rogers was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The driver of the freight truck was unharmed.
The driver of the freight truck tested negative on a breathalyzer test. A toxicology sample was collected from Rogers, troopers added.
The crash remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University sets $25 million goal for SU Give Day 2025
-
One person shot along Marque Ann Drive near Florida Boulevard early Tuesday...
-
70 for 70: Former Gov. Mike Foster's legacy reflects his gubernatorial grandfather,...
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Caden Durham breaks the 'Chicken Curse' against South Carolina
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Aaron Anderson changes the Tigers fate against Sooners with...
Sports Video
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Caden Durham breaks the 'Chicken Curse' against South Carolina
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Aaron Anderson changes the Tigers fate against Sooners with...
-
LSU football enters game week with expectations aplenty
-
Annual 'Battle on the Bluff' high school football jamboree to kick off...
-
Nussmeier earns No. 18 jersey