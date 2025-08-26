Franklin man struck, killed by freight truck in Iberia Parish

NEW IBERIA — A Franklin man died after a two-car crash in Iberia Parish.

Louisiana State Police said that 21-year-old Anthony Rogers was driving along C. Romero Road on Monday around 6 a.m. when he was struck by a freight truck driving along La. 329.

Troopers said that Rogers, who was driving a pickup truck, did not yield to a stop sign at the intersection of the two roads when the two vehicles collided.

Rogers was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The driver of the freight truck was unharmed.

The driver of the freight truck tested negative on a breathalyzer test. A toxicology sample was collected from Rogers, troopers added.

The crash remains under investigation.