96°
Latest Weather Blog
Franklin man arrested on child porn charges
FRANKLIN— The Franklin Police Department arrested a man yesterday accused of possessing child pornography.
19-year-old Mike Harrison faces two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and one count of pornography involving juveniles.
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.
Trending News
Franklin is being held on a $50,000 bond.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman arrested on drug charges after she was pulled over for drunk...
-
Woman arrested on drug charges after she was pulled over for drunk...
-
BRPD seize Bitcoin mining machines, UTVs stolen out of state in one...
-
Franklin man arrested on child porn charges
-
Federal judge orders Angola to take action to protect prisoners from summer...