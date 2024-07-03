96°
Franklin man arrested on child porn charges

4 hours 2 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, July 03 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Dylan Meche

FRANKLIN— The Franklin Police Department arrested a man yesterday accused of possessing child pornography.

19-year-old Mike Harrison faces two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and one count of pornography involving juveniles.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.

Franklin is being held on a $50,000 bond.

