Franklin Foil wins runoff for 16th district La. Senate seat

Saturday, November 16 2019
BATON ROUGE -  Franklin Foil has been named the winner in the race for Louisiana's 16th district Senate seat.

Foil, the incumbent, was declared winner over Democrat Beverly Brooks Thompson with  percent of the vote in Saturday night's runoff election. Foil won decisively, taking in 58 percent of the vote.

What was originally thought to be a three-candidate runoff after the initial vote was slimmed down to just two after an electronic recount last month. 

