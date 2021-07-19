Frankie Lons, mother of singer Keyshia Cole, passes away following overdose

OAKLAND, California - Frankie Lons, the mother of R&B singer Keyshia Cole, passed away Sunday at her Oakland, California home on her birthday, according to Yahoo News.

TMZ reported that 61-year-old Lons, known for appearing in several of Cole’s reality shows, died of an overdose.

The news outlet said she'd struggled with addiction for years.

News of her death was initially reported by Cole's sister, Elite Noel, on Instagram.

Noel's post lamented that the loss of her mother was “the worst pain ever.”

Cole, who was raised by family friends, reunited with Lons and the rest of her biological family as she rose to fame in the music industry.

When she had her mother appear on her reality shows, Lons quickly became a fan favorite and this led to a spin-off series starring Lons and Cole's sister, Neffeteria Pugh. The show was called 'Frankie & Neffe.'

Over the years, Cole has spoken publicly about her biological mother's battle with addiction and how it has impacted their relationship.

For example, in 2018, Cole turned to Instagram to express herself, writing, “Every time my mom relapse, it breaks my heart more than it’s already been broken. I’m hoping, if any of u are dealing with a family member who’s battling with drug addiction, that you, yourself are learning how to cope with the struggle of it all. And all the pain it brings to see a loved one constantly relapsing.”

Cole has yet to publicly comment on her mother’s death.