80°
Latest Weather Blog
Frank Wickes, longest-running band director in LSU history, dead at 82
BATON ROUGE - A former LSU Band director who held the position longer than before or since his time at the university has passed away.
An LSU spokesperson announced Monday that Frank B. Wickes passed away at the age of 82. He was staying at an assisted living facility in Fleming Island, Florida.
Wickes served ad director of the Golden Band from 1980 unitl his retirement in 2010.
LSU presented Wickes with an honorary doctorate of arts degree at the school's spring commencement last May.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Governor Edwards expected to discuss details of gradual reopening, Monday
-
BR honors officers following double-shooting that left one officer dead and a...
-
LSU tailgating Krewe cooks 300 meals for OLOL hospital workers
-
Sunday Journal with Fran U
-
April 27 interview with Mayor Broome regarding fatal double-shooting of BRPD officers