France's president extends lockdown and bans festivals, putting Cannes Film Fest on hold

The acclaimed Cannes film festival, originally slated to take place in May, was expected to be postponed until late June or early July due to the virus pandemic.

But according to Variety, Cannes attendees may now have to wait even longer for the big event.

On Tuesday, France's president, Emmanuel Macron, announced that the country's lockdown has been extended until May 11 and declared that no festivals or events drawing large crowds will be allowed to take place until at least mid-July.

That clearly puts Cannes Film Festival on ice.

Cannes’ organizers said previously that the festival would need to receive the green light from public authorities – the ministry of health, the ministry of the interior, the Alpes-Maritimes regional authority, and the Cannes City Council — in order to postpone the 73rd edition to late June/early July.

Deferring the festival later in July or August would be very complicated because Cannes is a popular holiday destination, and sees tourism taking off on July 4; meanwhile the fall festival season is already packed with Venice, Toronto and San Sebastian.

Cannes organizers have yet to comment on Macron’s declarations.