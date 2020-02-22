32°
France remembers victims of terror attacks in Paris ceremony
PARIS - Hundreds of families and those left injured have gathered Monday in Paris to remember those killed in terror attacks.
The names of those killed last year in Paris and in Nice in July were read, but the ceremony also remembered those killed by Islamic extremists in Brussels and in three countries in western Africa.
French President Francois Hollande (frahn-SWAH' oh-LAWND') said "Our country had never been attacked to this extent, with such destructive rage, with such barbarian cruelty."
