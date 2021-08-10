France, Iceland among countries added to CDC's updated COVID 'travel risk' list

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday updated its guidance on which countries pose the highest COVID risk to travelers.

While the CDC recommends being fully vaccinated before embarking on international travel, it suggests totally avoiding places that are labeled as, "Level 4: COVID-19 very high."

Destinations that receive the "very high" label have had more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days, according to CDC parameters.

The CDC suggests that anyone who has no choice but to travel to these locations should be fully vaccinated.

According to the federal organization, "Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread Covid-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some Covid-19 variants."

The seven destinations added to the Level 4 list as of August 9 are:

-Aruba

-Eswatini (formerly Swaziland)

-France

-French Polynesia

-Iceland

-Israel

-Thailand

As of Tuesday morning, the global community has dealt with 202,608,306 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,293,591 deaths.



According to the World Health Organization, a total of 4,033,274,676 vaccine doses have been administered.

The CDC regularly updates a list of travel notices from Level 1 ("low") to Level 4 ("very high").

Last week the organization added 16 destinations to its "very high" risk category, including Greece, Ireland, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The CDC's risk level of any destination is available to view on its travel recommendations page.