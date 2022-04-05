73°
Fox accused of biting U.S. Captiol visitors captured by police
D.C. - A reportedly aggressive fox who is accused of biting visitors of the U.S. Capitol was captured by Capitol Police early Tuesday afternoon.
U.S. Capitol Police posted on social media that the fox was in custody.
#BREAKING: Captured. pic.twitter.com/LJAn2ZjH9J— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 5, 2022
Police warned visitors to not approach any foxes in the area.
