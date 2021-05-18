72°
Fowl mess: Train-truck collision causes chicken nugget spill

2 years 9 months 1 week ago Saturday, August 04 2018 Aug 4, 2018 August 04, 2018 11:02 AM August 04, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WVLT-TV

NEWPORT, Tenn. (AP) - A truck load of boxes filled with frozen chicken nuggets spilled in a Tennessee town, covering an intersection in mounds of nuggets, following an accident involving a train and a tractor-trailer.
  
Newport resident Linda Witson described the scene Friday as "chicken nuggets for blocks," WVLT-TV reported.
  
The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency says the refrigerated trailer was carrying a full load of Tyson Chicken Nuggets when the collision occurred.
  
Officials say no injuries were reported. The intersection was shut down for several hours as crews cleaned up the mess.

