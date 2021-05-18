72°
Latest Weather Blog
Fowl mess: Train-truck collision causes chicken nugget spill
Trending News
NEWPORT, Tenn. (AP) - A truck load of boxes filled with frozen chicken nuggets spilled in a Tennessee town, covering an intersection in mounds of nuggets, following an accident involving a train and a tractor-trailer.
Newport resident Linda Witson described the scene Friday as "chicken nuggets for blocks," WVLT-TV reported.
The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency says the refrigerated trailer was carrying a full load of Tyson Chicken Nuggets when the collision occurred.
Officials say no injuries were reported. The intersection was shut down for several hours as crews cleaned up the mess.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Aerial video of flooding in Baton Rouge after overnight storm
-
Cluster of abandoned cars on Bluebonnet Boulevard
-
Interview: EBR Mayor asks locals to send in pictures of areas with...
-
Road conditions amid May 2021 flooding in EBR
-
Popular rapper, Boosie, speaks with WBRZ from BR airport as it becomes...
Sports Video
-
Catholic lacrosse feeling confident despite loss in state championship
-
Cole Kelley wins Walter Payton Award
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search