Fourth straight day with a Heat Advisory

Hot temperatures will continue to grab weather headlines early this new week. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening. Air temperatures will climb into the mid 90s with high dew point temperatures causing it to feel like 108-112 degrees. These high heat index values will cause an increased risk of heat-related illnesses including heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. If you work or spend time outside, when possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Another very hot day is ahead. High temperatures will reach near 95 degrees, with heat index values hovering around 108 degrees. Skies will be partly sunny with just an outside shot at a shower or thunderstorm. Overnight will be mostly clear with very little heat relief; low temperatures will struggle to leave the 80s.

Up Next: An upper level ridge of high pressure continues its reign over the area, keeping temperatures above average and showers to a minimum. By the middle of the week, a little upper level trough will push in from the north helping to develop a few cooling showers and thunderstorms. Highs will return to near average readings in the low 90s and the duration of the heart will scale back due to afternoon clouds and precipitation. Lows will also be closer to average in the low to mid 70s.

The Tropics: The Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean are quiet at this time. No tropical development is expected over the next 5 days.

THE EXPLANATION:

A similar pattern of high heat with sparse afternoon storms will continue for the early part of the week. With highs in the mid 90s and dew point temperatures in the mid 70s, heat indices will again reach the 107 to 112 range Monday afternoon. The upper level ridge of high pressure will be centered a little closer to the local area and that should keep widespread convection at bay. This same weather may continue on through Tuesday. Forecast model guidance continues to show a break from some of the higher heat by mid to late week. A weak front should be moving southward from the Midwest to increase rain chances across the region. That means showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread and be generally stronger. There is an outside chance of some severe storms on Wednesday and the Storm Prediction Center has introduced a “marginal risk” of severe weather. The rain-cooled air should to keep temperatures in manageable range.

--Josh

