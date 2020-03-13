Fourth resident at New Orleans senior home diagnosed with coronavirus

Photo: Google Earth

NEW ORLEANS - A fourth resident of a Louisiana senior living facility has tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Governor John Bel Edwards announced the state had an additional case of the virus, bringing the total to 14. The latest case was said to be another resident of the Lambeth House retirement center in New Orleans, making that person the fourth resident to test positive for the virus.

The first person diagnosed at the home, an 84-year-old resident, was taken to a hospital Friday with pneumonia-like symptoms and later tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement came shortly after the Louisiana Nursing Home Association warned against visiting nursing facilities amid the outbreak.

The elderly are considered more at risk for the virus, with people over the age of 65 having a much higher fatality rate.

Lambeth House told WWL-TV it's taking the following steps to prevent further spread of the virus.

-Restricted interaction between the center’s assisted living and independent living residents

-Cancellation of all off-site social activities and scheduled on-site social events

-Prohibition of any non-essential visitors to the center

-Closure of the center’s café

-Closure of the center’s wellness center

-Sitters and domestic housekeeper assistants from off-site are also prohibited from accessing the center