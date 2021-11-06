Final: No. 3 Alabama beats LSU 20-14

The LSU Tiger football team flipped the script to against the Alabama Crimson Tide and it made all the difference at the start of their game on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

Unfortunately for coach Ed Orgeron and his team it was short-lived as Alabama eventually figured out how to counter the Tigers efforts to take a 14-7 lead at the half.

LSU mixed it up on defense with a new rush attack that included much more pressure and blitz packages than they had previously shown this season, that effort kept Alabama off rhythm and gave the Tiger offense a chance to get a foothold.

On their first offensive possession, LSU faked the punt and Jack Mashburn converted for the first down on a jump pass from kicker Avery Atkins.

LSU was able to finish the drive when Max Johnson hit a wide open Brian Thomas in the flat for the first score of the game.

After that series though, the LSU offense sputtered as Alabama figured out their schemes and limited the Tigers to 17 plays that resulted in only nine yards once all the negative plays were factored in.

Alabama's offense eventually got on track and took advantage of a depleted LSU secondary as the Tide closed out the second quarter with two scoring drives that gave them the 14-7 halftime lead.

