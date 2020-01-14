NATIONAL CHAMPIONS: LSU caps off perfect season with 42-25 win over Clemson

Photo: LSU Athletics

WATCH POSTGAME COVERAGE LIVE HERE.

NEW ORLEANS- In the 2020 College Football National Championship, LSU and Clemson faced off with a title on the line.

Early in the game, Clemson's defense gave LSU fits as they struggled to move the football. Clemson's offense would take advantage as Tiger QB Trevor Lawrence led a 5-play 67 yard drive and capped it off with a rushing touchdown to give Clemson the lead.

Joe Burrow and the tigers would respond as they go 70 yards in 4-plays to tie the game at 7 in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Clemson would score 10 score 10 straight points to take a 17-to7 lead.

That was when LSU would take over the game scoring 21 unaswered points in the last 9:17 of the quarter to take a 28-17 lead at halftime.

Joe Burrow finished the half 16-28 for 270 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also ran in one as LSU's offense had 359 yards in the first 30 minutes. The most in a National Championship game in LSU program history.

Clemson would strike first in the second half as Louisiana native Travis Etienne ran in a 3 yard touchdown to cut the lead to 3 after a successful two point conversion.

From there it would be all LSU. Tight end Thaddeus Moss caught his second touchdown pass of the game to make it 35-25.

Then in the fourth quarter, Joe Burrow would throw his 6th touchdown pass of the game to Terrace Marshall extend their lead 42-25 with 12:08 to play.

Tweets by LSUfootball