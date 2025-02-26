75°
4th annual Senior Citizen Fish Fry set for Plaquemine residents this April
PLAQUEMINE — The True Hope Missionary Baptist Church will host its 4th annual Senior Citizen Fish Fry event this April.
The church, led by Pastor Kevin Snaril, hosts a celebration for Plaquemine residents that aims to gather and honor senior citizens in the community.
Attendees can expect a day filled with food, laughter, and fun. The event will also feature a slew of community leaders.
Congressman Troy Carter, Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn, and other Louisiana Tri-Parish alumnae are expected to attend.
The event is set to take place on April 18, at True Hope at 24915 Eden Street . Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
