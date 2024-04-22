Fourteen pounds of marijuana seized by officers after traffic stop Friday night

BATON ROUGE - Officers seized guns and drugs during a traffic stop Friday night that led to three arrests.

On Friday shortly before midnight, two officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic stop. Inside, they found 14 pounds of marijuana, two guns, and several hundred dollars in cash.

Jerome Walker Jr., 24, Trazadreon Gaines, 22, and Ronald Williams, 22, were all arrested for various drug- and firearm-related charges.