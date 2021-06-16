Fourteen engineering students kick off summer internship at BASF

GEISMAR – According to a Tuesday news release from BASF, fourteen engineering students from across the state recently began summer internships at the chemical company's site in Geismar.

Throughout the summer, the interns will participate in experiential learning opportunities that allow them to apply their academic knowledge to real-world situations as they are guided by on-site mentors. Beyond working on a range of engineering projects, interns also focus on improving soft skills, including communication, leadership, teamwork, networking and interview skills.

Additionally, interns will participate in several community projects, including volunteering at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and BASF’s Kids Day event.

Jerry Lebold, Senior Vice President and General Manager of BASF’s Geismar site, said, “It is truly an honor to host such bright, promising talent here at our site in Geismar each summer. We are committed to building the future pipeline of talent in our community. These engineering internships allow us an opportunity to both interact with the future workforce and provide them with the necessary on-the-job training. This opportunity gives them an advantage in pursuing their future careers in the coming years.”

BASF hosts interns who are enrolled in mechanical, environmental and chemical engineering courses through their college or university, and each intern is assigned responsibilities related to their chosen discipline.

Summer interns working at BASF in Geismar include:

Louisiana State University

-Anna Katherine Parker, environmental engineering, Baton Rouge. LA

-Brandon Bull, electrical engineering, Denham Springs, LA

-Clay Knight, electrical engineering, Lockport, LA

-Emily Martin, chemical engineering, Baton Rouge, LA

-Justin Nijoka, chemical engineering, Central, LA

-Kathryn Dunphy, chemical engineering, Baton Rouge, LA

-Leah Potylchansky, chemical engineering, Houston, TX

-Marginy Broussard, chemical engineering, St. Amant, LA

-Medeline Lemoine, mechanical engineering, Baton Rouge, LA

-Nathan Gaspard, mechanical engineering, Slidell, LA

-Seth Talbot, chemical engineering, Denham Springs, LA

-Zachary Delcambre, mechanical engineering, Lafayette, LA

Louisiana Tech University

-Cle Sanchez, mechanical engineering, Gonzales, LA

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

-Cordell Portwood, mechanical engineering, Baton Rouge, LA

The summer internship program is part of BASF’s local workforce development efforts to attract and retain top, diverse talent, and the company says its Summer 2021 interns will work with BASF through early August.

For more information about BASF in Louisiana, visit www.basf.us/la.