Four-year-old in serious condition after self-inflicted gunshot wound

Wednesday, March 20 2024
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement responded to reports of a 4-year-old being shot on 69th Avenue Wednesday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was responding to reports of a toddler being shot. Officials later said the gunshot was self-inflicted, and that the boy was in "very, very serious condition."

There was no further information about what led to the shooting. 

