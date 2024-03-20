64°
Four-year-old in serious condition after self-inflicted gunshot wound
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement responded to reports of a 4-year-old being shot on 69th Avenue Wednesday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was responding to reports of a toddler being shot. Officials later said the gunshot was self-inflicted, and that the boy was in "very, very serious condition."
There was no further information about what led to the shooting.
