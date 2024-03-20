Four-year-old in serious condition after self-inflicted gunshot wound

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement responded to reports of a 4-year-old being shot on 69th Avenue Wednesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was responding to reports of a toddler being shot. Officials later said the gunshot was self-inflicted, and that the boy was in "very, very serious condition."

There was no further information about what led to the shooting.