Four-year-old child dead after shooting himself on Prescott Road
BATON ROUGE - A four-year-old boy is dead after shooting himself on Prescott Road Friday evening, according to authorities.
Witnesses say the child got hold of a gun and was able to fire it, shooting himself.
