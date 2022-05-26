73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Four-year-old brought to hospital after being shot, police investigating

Thursday, May 26 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding how a 4-year-old was shot and brought to an area hospital without emergency transportation.

Police said they were called to the hospital after the child showed up there with a gunshot injury.

A Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson said there was limited information as of Thursday evening and detectives were speaking with the people involved at the hospital. 

It was not immediately known who brought the child to the hospital or where they were shot.  Police did not release information on the child's condition.

When police were dispatched to the hospital, they were told the child had been shot in the leg and was brought to the hospital.  The shooting may have happened in North Baton Rouge.

Police were called to the hospital around 6:30 Thursday evening. 

