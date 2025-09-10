82°
Four Woodlawn students hospitalized after bus crash, officials say

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Four Woodlawn students were hospitalized after a bus crash on Airline Highway, EBR Schools officials confirmed.

Officials said the bus only had four students aboard and it was a combined route with both Woodlawn Middle School and Woodlawn High School students aboard.

All four students requested medical evaluation after the crash, EBR Schools said.

