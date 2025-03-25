67°
Four vehicle crash on Intracoastal Canal Overpass and La. 1 south results in left lane closure
PORT ALLEN - A four vehicle crash on the Intracoastal Canal Overpass and La. Highway 1 left one lane closed southbound while officials work to clear the road.
No injuries were reported as of this time.
