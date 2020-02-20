Four University of Louisiana students robbed at gunpoint on campus

University of Louisiana at Lafayette Photo: Doug Dugas / University of Louisiana at Lafayette

LAFAYETTE - Police say four University of Louisiana students were robbed at gunpoint while they were on campus Wednesday night.

KATC reports that the incident occurred in Bonin Hall around 10 p.m.

But the circumstances surrounding the robbery are vague.

According to KATC, the victims told police they were robbed by two people who walked into one of the student's rooms to 'play video games for money.'

It is unknown exactly what items were taken or whether the suspects fled on foot or in a vehicle.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.