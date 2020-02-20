46°
Latest Weather Blog
Four UL Lafayette students robbed at gunpoint on campus
LAFAYETTE - Police say four University of Louisiana students were robbed at gunpoint while they were on campus Wednesday night.
KATC reports that the incident occurred in Bonin Hall around 10 p.m.
But the circumstances surrounding the robbery are vague.
According to KATC, the victims told police they were robbed by two people who walked into one of the student's rooms to 'play video games for money.'
It is unknown exactly what items were taken or whether the suspects fled on foot or in a vehicle.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Slaughter Elementary school closed due to flu
-
Police looking for man who allegedly shot at Baker officer during traffic...
-
Globetrotter, Hoops Green, offers sneak peek of upcoming Harlem Globetrotters show
-
Reported shootings on Peerless Street and Choctaw Drive
-
Woman hit, killed by Mardi Gras float