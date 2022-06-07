Four teens arrested for armed robbery; fifth suspect on the run

NAPOLEONVILLE - Four teenagers were arrested and one remains on the run after they robbed a person at gunpoint and stole two guns.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said the victim and a juvenile were in a parked vehicle when four teens walked up and pointed a handgun at them on May 31.

The teens ran away after they stole two guns from the vehicle. Detectives determined the juvenile in the car was in on the robbery.

Detectives said two of the suspects are 16 and two are 15. Three are in custody, and one was released to a parent. Deputies are still searching for the fifth teen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (985) 369-1395.