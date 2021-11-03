Four taken into custody after lengthy police pursuit through Baton Rouge

63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wednesday, November 03 2021
BATON ROUGE - A lengthy police chase wound its way through residential and commercial areas of Baton Rouge Mid City, Ardenwood, Jefferson and College Drive areas Wednesday.

The chase began after the driver of what appeared to be a stolen vehicle refused to stop for police earlier that afternoon.

A doorbell camera captured a portion of the chase around 5:30 Wednesday evening as it made its way through a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue. Nearly a dozen police vehicles were seen trailing behind the vehicle.

The chase started somewhere near Airline Highway and Siegen on a service road and ended around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Sherwood Common Boulevard. Police said four people were taken into custody.

