Four St. Landry Parish teachers and one student asked to self-quarantine
ST. LANDRY PARISH - School officials have asked four St. Landry Parish teachers and one student to refrain from attending classes and other on-campus events due to their recent travels.
According to KATC, a Park Vista Elementary teacher has been asked to self-quarantine after returning from a recent cruise.
A message regarding the situation was issued to parents of Park Vista students this week, stating that the teacher was asked to remain off-campus due to returning from a cruise within the past 14 days.
St. Landry Parish School Superintendent Patrick Jenkins assured the public that the request was made only out of an abundance of caution as the teacher traveled to an area that has not been affected by COVID-19.
A teacher at Port Barre Elementary, Beau Chene High and Grand Coteau Elementary are also asked to stay away from school campus. There is also one student reported to not return until cleared after going on a cruise.
"We have asked employees and students who traveled recently to unaffected areas to remain away from schools in the district for 14 days following their travels out of an abundance of caution," Jenkins said.
None of those asked to remain away are experiencing any symptoms or illness.
The Superintendent says that following a change in CDC guidance about cruise ship travel, the SLPSS believed it was in the best interest for those who traveled to not return to school until cleared by a medical professional.
"The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority and therefore we are taking these proactive measures," the statement to parents reads.
The schools have been disinfected as a precaution. Jenkins says the Park Vista teacher had not physically returned to campus since that trip.
