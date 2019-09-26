Four people injured after being hit in separate incidents in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Multiple people were injured in separate crashes in Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the first incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of O'Neal Lane at I-12. Sources say the person was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

A few hours later around 11 p.m., officers were called to a second scene where someone had been hit on Choctaw Drive near North 38th Street. That person was reported to be in critical condition.

The third incident was reported just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday on Burbank Drive and Gardere Lane. Around 5:20 a.m., crews were called to a fourth incident in the 2600 block of Oak Villa Boulevard. Sources say the people from the morning incidents were transported with "very serious" injuries.

At this time, it's unclear if any citations will be issued.