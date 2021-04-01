Four people, including a child, killed in mass shooting in Orange, California

ORANGE, California - An office complex in Orange County, California became the scene of a mass shooting that led to the deaths of four people on Wednesday (March 31), according to CNN.

Police say one of the four killed was a child, and two other people were injured, including the suspect.

Lt. Jennifer Amat described what happened during a Wednesday night news conference, saying,"Tonight around 5:30 p.m. officers arrived to a call of shots fired at the area of 202 W. Lincoln."

Amat added that officers encountered gunshots at the scene, and after an officer-involved shooting, a suspect was rushed to the hospital. She said the suspect is in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound.

One gun was recovered from the scene, Amat confirmed. But at the time of the news conference, details related to the shooter's identity and motive were few.

A mass shooting is often defined as a shooting incident which results in four or more casualties (dead or wounded), excluding the shooter. In harmony with this definition, Wednesday's deadly attack in California marks the 20th mass shooting since the Atlanta-area spa shooting two weeks ago that left eight people dead.

"I can tell you that we haven't had an incident like this in the city of Orange since 1997," Amat said. "It's just such a tragedy for the victims, their families, our community and our police department."

California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned Wednesday's attack and expressed grief over the lives that were lost.

Governor Newsom tweeted, "Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight."

Similarly, California Rep. Katie Porter used social media to share her sympathy for the families of the victims and her vow to monitor the situation.

Porter tweeted, "I'm deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I'm continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more."

According to CNN, while the FBI Los Angeles division assisted in responding to the shooting in a routine manner, the Orange Police Department is the lead investigative agency.