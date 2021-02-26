70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Four people hurt in reported shooting off Plank Road

Friday, February 26 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Several people were reportedly hurt in a shooting Friday evening. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the gunfire happened on Paige Street just off Plank Road around 6:30 p.m.. Four people were taken to an area hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story.

