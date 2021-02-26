70°
Four people hurt in reported shooting off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Several people were reportedly hurt in a shooting Friday evening.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the gunfire happened on Paige Street just off Plank Road around 6:30 p.m.. Four people were taken to an area hospital.
The extent of their injuries is unknown.
This is a developing story.
