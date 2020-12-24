Four people and a dog escape Woodlawn area house fire; one person suffers minor injuries

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday (Dec. 23) night a fire broke out at a home in Baton Rouge's Woodlawn area, off Jones Creek Road.

Officials with St. George Fire Department say they rushed to a home within the 5600 block of Greenshire Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.

Arriving first responders saw flames coming from the back of the home and thick plumes of smoke emerging from its attic vents, according to an email from a St. George Fire representative.

In addition to this, St. George says, one of the home's four occupants who'd fled from the home once it caught fire, was injured. Officials say the injured individual, a young man, suffered a minor burn to his leg.

He was evaluated at the scene of the fire, and emergency personnel decided that he did not need to be taken to a medical facility for further treatment.

So, the four occupants were safe, as was a large dog who was evacuated from the home's backyard.

Firefighters say the blaze, which reportedly "burned into the attic over the garage and burned through a portion of the roof," was under control by 9:40 p.m.

An investigator was called to the scene and is still working to determine what caused the fire, officials say.

The Red Cross was also called upon to assist the family with certain items that were damaged or lost in the blaze.