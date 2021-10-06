83°
Latest Weather Blog
Four men shot outside of New Orleans church
NEW ORLEANS - Four men were shot near a church at the corner of General Taylor and Annunciation Streets on Wednesday afternoon.
NOLA.com reported the pastor of the church said no services were going on at 1:35 p.m when the shooting happened.
First responders said the men between the ages of 19 and 25 were all taken to hospitals.
Trending News
No other details were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VIDEO: Man jumps through parked truck's open window and drives off while...
-
News 2 Geaux: Burbank subdivision expansion
-
Interview: Dr. Lauren Tillery of BR General on breast cancer awareness
-
Interview: Tracey, a breast cancer survivor, says hearing about breast cancer awareness...
-
News 2 Geaux: LSU & BRPD address contraflow problems