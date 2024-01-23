Four men accused of stealing from 91-year-old while posing as salesmen

DENHAM SPRINGS - Livingston Parish deputies have arrested four South Carolina men accused of posing as flooring salesmen and stealing from homes.

The thieves were traveling in a brown Hyundai Santa Fe when they knocked on the door of a 91-year-old woman's home on Jan. 9. One pretended to know the woman and he distracted her by talking about vinyl flooring while a second man sneaked into the woman's bedroom and scooped up her jewelry, the sheriff's office said.

Patrick Mack, Thomas Riley, Pete Mack and Thomas Mack were booked with two counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling after other law enforcement agencies helped Livingston investigators identify them as suspects in the crime. Investigators did not indicate how or if the Macks are related to each other.

During a search of the Santa Fe, deputies found coins, jewelry and a strip of vinyl flooring. The items found suggest that other people may have been victims, the sheriff's office said. Anyone who may be a victim can call (225) 686-2241.