74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Four juveniles accused of stabbing 15-year-old girl to death at Walmart

20 hours 37 minutes 53 seconds ago Sunday, January 24 2021 Jan 24, 2021 January 24, 2021 4:20 PM January 24, 2021 in News
Source: KPLC
By: WBRZ Staff
LAKE CHARLES - A 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death Saturday night at a Walmart in Lake Charles.

Around 7:30 p.m. the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a homicide that happened at the Walmart located on La. Hwy. 14. 

According to CPSO, the 15-year-old victim was involved in a fight between several other young girls inside Walmart. During the altercation, the 15-year-old was stabbed.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory said that the incident possibly started at a movie theatre.

Detectives arrested four young girls, ages 14, 13 (2 girls), and 12. They were all booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

According to CPSO, one girl has been charged with second-degree murder, and the other three are charged with principal to second-degree murder.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days