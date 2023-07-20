79°
Four injured in Topeka Street shooting, police investigating

4 years 5 months 1 week ago Monday, February 04 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is reporting that four people were injured in an early morning shooting.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Topeka Street around 3:20 a.m. Authorities say the victims’ injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Authorities haven't released a possible motive at this time. 

