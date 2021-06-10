86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Four injured in Thursday morning Plank Road crash

1 hour 9 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, June 10 2021 Jun 10, 2021 June 10, 2021 9:36 AM June 10, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - First responders were dispatched to Plank Road at Brownsfield early Thursday morning for a crash that left four people injured.

Officials say all four of the wounded individuals sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to an area medical center for treatment. 

Additional details related to the crash have yet to be released, please check back for updates.

