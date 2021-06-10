86°
Four injured in Thursday morning Plank Road crash
BATON ROUGE - First responders were dispatched to Plank Road at Brownsfield early Thursday morning for a crash that left four people injured.
Officials say all four of the wounded individuals sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to an area medical center for treatment.
Additional details related to the crash have yet to be released, please check back for updates.
For traffic advisories throughout the day, follow @WBRZTraffic on Twitter.
