Four injured in separate overnight shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities in New Orleans say four people were injured in three separate shootings overnight.

WWL-TV reports that the first shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on Apricot Street. According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. He was taken to the hospital. His condition wasn't released.

Around 30 minutes later, a second shooting was reported on Francis Drive in the Pines Village area. Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital. The man was shot at least once.

The last overnight shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on I-10 at the Morrison Road exit. Reports say two people were injured. No further details were provided.