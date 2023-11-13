62°
Four injured in reported stabbing on LA Tech campus
RUSTON - Four people were injured in a reported stabbing on LA Tech's campus in Ruston, according to KNOE.
The stabbing happened Monday morning and police said four people were injured. Officials mistakenly reported that one person had died, but reports were later corrected to say that person was in critical condition.
One person was taken into custody.
No further information was immediately available.
