Four injured in reported stabbing on LA Tech campus

Monday, November 13 2023
Source: KNOE
By: Sarah Lawrence

RUSTON - Four people were injured in a reported stabbing on LA Tech's campus in Ruston, according to KNOE

The stabbing happened Monday morning and police said four people were injured. Officials mistakenly reported that one person had died, but reports were later corrected to say that person was in critical condition. 

One person was taken into custody. 

No further information was immediately available. 

