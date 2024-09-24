Four, including Geismar man, cited in Plaquemines Parish for migratory game bird violations

VENICE - Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited four people, including a man from Geismar, for alleged migratory game bird violations.

LDWF agents were patrolling the Venice area Sept. 15 when they found the four returning from a hunting trip carrying 26 game birds. The birds were not tagged and had no identifiers present.

Logan and Landon Giroir, 20 and 23 respectively, of Jackson, Grant Murray, 21, of Crosby, Mississippi, and Mason Mayeux, 21, of Geismar were all cited for transporting migratory game birds completely dressed.

"It is illegal to transport fully dressed migratory game birds without leaving the head or one fully feathered wing attached to the bird," LDWF said. "Transporting completely dressed migratory game birds brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. The subjects may also face civil restitution totaling $319 for the replacement value of the migratory game birds."