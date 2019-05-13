81°
Latest Weather Blog
Four hurt in New Orleans shooting Monday
NEW ORLEANS - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in New Orleans' Central City Monday afternoon.
WWL reports the shooting was first reported around 3 p.m. in the 2100 block of 4th Street. Authorities said one victim was found there and another was found a couple of blocks away on Washington Avenue.
Two more victims later showed up at an area hospital.
The extent of the victims' injuries and the nature of the shooting are unclear at this point.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'American Idol' finalist Laine Hardy talks competition, Louisiana homecoming
-
Sounday Journal: Celebrating Pete Boudreaux
-
Police investigating deadly shooting on Convention St.
-
Multiple agents called to assist in suspect search following chase
-
Laine Hardy advances to American Idol's finale, parade and free concert will...