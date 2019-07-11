Latest Weather Blog
Four guilty in French Quarter attack on Unitarian visitors
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Two Boston men who were attacked and robbed in New Orleans' French Quarter one night during a Unitarian convention asked a judge to show leniency to their attackers.
The judge handed out prison sentences, but not the maximum. NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune reports that victims Tim Byrne and James Curran made the plea in letters read aloud Tuesday in court by a prosecutor.
Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Livanos said Byrne is still in physical therapy because of brain damage from the attack last June. All four defendants pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery, which carries a minimum sentence of three years and a maximum of 40.
The judge sentenced one man to eight years in prison, two of them to five years, and one man to three years.
