Four guilty in French Quarter attack on Unitarian visitors

1 year 1 month 2 weeks ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 May 23, 2018 8:16 AM May 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Two Boston men who were attacked and robbed in New Orleans' French Quarter one night during a Unitarian convention asked a judge to show leniency to their attackers.

The judge handed out prison sentences, but not the maximum. NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune reports that victims Tim Byrne and James Curran made the plea in letters read aloud Tuesday in court by a prosecutor.

Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Livanos said Byrne is still in physical therapy because of brain damage from the attack last June. All four defendants pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery, which carries a minimum sentence of three years and a maximum of 40.

The judge sentenced one man to eight years in prison, two of them to five years, and one man to three years.

