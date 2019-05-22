80°
Four girls detained after police respond to multiple fights at McKinley High
BATON ROUGE - Four juveniles were detained after police were called to McKinley High School Wednesday over multiple reported fights.
The incident was reported around noon at the high school. Several officers were spotted outside the school shortly afterward.
BRPD later confirmed that two juveniles were charged in relation to multiple "fistic encounters." The other two girls will face school-based discipline when then return to school.
All four were released to their parents/guardians.
The incident comes a day after an open letter from the school's staff alleged misconduct by the principal and his administrators. You can read more on that by clicking here.
