Four girls charged after police respond to multiple fights at McKinley High
BATON ROUGE - Four juveniles were detained after police were called to McKinley High School Wednesday over multiple reported fights.
The incident was reported around noon at the high school. Several officers were spotted outside the school shortly afterward.
BRPD later confirmed that four juveniles were charged in relation to multiple "fistic encounters."
All four were released to their parents/guardians.
The incident comes a day after an open letter from the school's staff alleged misconduct by the principal and his administrators. You can read more on that by clicking here.
