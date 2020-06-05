Four firms in running to build $45M flyover at College Drive

Photo: The Advocate/John Ballance

BATON ROUGE - In the last twenty years, traffic has become a problematic aspect of life in the capital city.

According to a 2019 study called the Urban Mobility Report the average Baton Rouge commuter spends an extra 55 extra hours per year, sitting in traffic.

Considering these numbers, it's no wonder that multiple reports of "cities with the worst traffic" include Baton Rouge as one of their top 20 choices.

According to The Advocate, four construction firms hope to play a role in easing some of the capital city's congestion.

Four firms have submitted bids to build a $45 million flyover at College Drive to make it easier for westbound motorists on Interstate 10 to exit, state officials said Thursday.

Currently, drivers must cross multiple lanes of traffic to exit the interstate at College Drive.

Under the plan, westbound drivers on I-10 will access a mile-long ramp between Essen Lane and the I-10/12 split, and westbound motorists on I-12 will have the option of heading to College on the same ramp or proceeding to I-10 west.

"The College Drive flyover will eliminate the weaving action needed for those trying to exit at College Drive from I-10," Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement.

"This will create a safer exit and also minimize the braking action for those slowing down to merge."

The firms submitting proposals are JB James Construction, James Construction Group, Gilchrist Construction Co. and Boh Bros. Construction Co. LLC.

The state is using a process called design-build, which is expected to expedite the project by combining the design and construction phases.

The flyover, financed with federal bonds, is part of Governor Edwards' $650 million transportation push.

State officials say construction is expected to begin in late 2020.