Latest Weather Blog
Four dead, four injured in Chicago's second mass shooting in less than a week
CHICAGO- Eight people were shot and four were killed in Chicago's second mass shooting in less than four days.
Chicago police responded to a call about gunfire in the Englewood neighborhood around 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers say a fight broke out at a party in the neighborhood before the shooting.
Four victims were pronounced dead at the scene, three females and one male. Four others were taken to hospitals. The victims have not been identified.
Police said there was a 2-year-old girl in the house at the time of the shooting who was taken to a hospital, but officers said she was not injured.
Officers responded to another call at 2 a.m. for shots fired near the same residence but have not said if the calls were related.
There have been no arrests made at this time.
Trending News
The killings follow another fatal mass shooting, that occurred in a different Chicago neighborhood Saturday, which killed one and left 10 injured.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Emotional Paul Mainieri reads notes left behind by fans at Alex Box...
-
LSU Tigers are ready for Super Regional weekend
-
LSU battles back to beat Oregon in Regional final
-
Coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement after 15 seasons at LSU
-
Brennan Stuprich named Southland Freshman of the Year