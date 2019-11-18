69°
Four arrested in Port Allen murder to be released from jail

1 hour 18 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, November 18 2019 Nov 18, 2019 November 18, 2019 1:32 PM November 18, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Citing a lack of evidence, a grand jury has opted not to indict four men arrested in a West Baton Rouge killing at this time.

The West Baton Rouge district attorney confirmed Monday that Kentel Brown, Donald Ray Nelson Jr., Reginald Tiyon Franklin and Darrion Dion Harrison will all be released from jail soon. The four men were booked with principal to first-degree murder back in July for the killing of Dedrick Jackson.

Jackson was found shot on Avenue A in Port Allen on Jan. 29. He died in a hospital shortly afterward.

Officials say the jury declined to make a decision Monday morning due to a lack of evidence in the case. The door is open for the grand jury to reconsider the case if more evidence becomes available.

