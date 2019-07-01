Four arrested in January Port Allen murder

PORT ALLEN - Authorities have arrested four people for their involvement in a deadly January shooting.

Kentel Brown, Donald Ray Nelson Jr., Reginald Tiyon Franklin, Darrion Dion Harrison were arrested for the death of Dedrick Jackson.

The victim was shot on Avenue A around 3:30 p.m. on January 29. Dedrick was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

All four suspects were charged with principal to first-degree murder. Photos of the four weren't immediately made available.